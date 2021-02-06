CASPER—Wilda Lorraine Shipman, age 93, passed away January 26, 2021 at her home in Casper.

A memorial Service will be held later this year at The Oregon Trail Veterans Chapel.

Wilda was born November 23, 1927 in Brunswick, GA to Carl and Marian Krauss. She had one brother, Charles Francis Krauss and one sister, Blanche Black, all deceased. Her husband, William “Bill” Shipman passed away April 16, 1998 in Casper.

Wilda graduated with honors from Glynn Academy in Brunswick on June 1, 1945. World War II was still going on so she immediately went to work for Civil Services at The Naval Air Station on St. Simons Island, GA where she met her husband Bill. They were married March 22, 1947 in Brunswick and celebrated 51 years together prior to his passing.

Both are survived by four children, Bill Shipman (Judy), John Shipman (Jeanie), Lee Shipman, and Laura Gamble (Scott) all of Casper; along with eight grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren.

Upon retirement, they moved to Wyoming to be near their family and came to love Yellowstone National Park and spent ten seasons working in the Park for Hamilton Stores. After the loss of her husband in 1998, she returned to work in Yellowstone Park another ten seasons.