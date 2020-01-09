Wiley Roger “Ike” Wolff

CASPER - Wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Wiley R “Ike” Wolff 84 of Casper, Wyoming passed from his Earthly home to his home in Heaven on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Ike was born August 29, 1935 on a ranch South of Moneta, Wyoming to Charles and Bobbie Wolff. He was the youngest of six children. He went to school in Shoshoni, Wyoming where he met the love of his life Norma Jean Riegert. He married Norma on March 16, 1958. Together they raised five sons.

They moved to Casper in 1967 where he worked for Hot Springs REA. He retired in 1999 after 31 years. Ike also served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960.

Ike was preceded in death by his son, Scott; his parents; brothers, Wesley and Chuck; sisters, June and Gloria; and one grandchild.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, Tracy (Sonya) of Lakewood, CO, Roger (Kelly), Jeff (Dani), and Cory all of Casper; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Carline Wilson of Green River.

Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Boyd Ave. Baptist Church.

