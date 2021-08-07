CASPER—Willa Allene Smith, 95, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on July 29, 2021.

Willa Allene (Hogeland) Smith was born May 10, 1926 to Allen S. and Elba (Harrington) Hogeland on a farm near Bloomington, Nebraska. She was the eldest of five daughters and one son born to this union.

Allene attended Bloomington Public School, graduating in 1943 in a class of four girls. The five boys in the class had joined the military service during their junior year which was during World War II.

Following graduation from High School and attending College during the summer at Nebraska State Teacher’s College (Now known as University of Nebraska at Kearney) in Kearney, Nebraska, Allene received a teaching certificate to teach in rural schools in Nebraska. By alternating attending college classes, and teaching, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in education from NSTC in 1951. Besides two years teaching in rural schools in Nebraska she also taught in Bloomington, Oshkosh, and Grant Nebraska public schools. She also was a part of PEO for 75 years after joining in 1946.

After receiving her B.A. degree she came to Casper, Wyoming to teach first grade of Willard School. The salaries for teachers were better here than in Nebraska. She also went on to teach at other schools in the Casper area.