RIVERTON—Willard Noseep, Sr., 74, of Riverton passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Sacajawea Cemetery in Fort Washakie, WY.

Willard was born on October 23, 1946 in Fort Washakie, WY to Harry and Virginia (Grant) Noseep. He was raised on the Wind River Indian Reservation where he resided until he graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School (FCVHS) in Lander, WY. He participated in football, basketball and American Legion baseball. He graduated from the National Electronics Institute in Denver, CO and Casper College with a Lineman Apprentice certificate.

Willard began his career working for IBM in Longmont, CO and then moved back to Fremont County to work for Riverton Valley Electric Association (RVEA) as a Lineman.

He married Terry Douglas in Lander, WY on June 10, 1970. Willard and Terry had two children, Douglas “Doug” and Willard Jr. “Willie”. He retired from RVEA in 2008 to help Terry babysit their grandkids, something that he really enjoyed. Over the past few years, Willard grew very fond of his “granddog”, Zeus, who provided many moments of laughter and company to him and Terry.