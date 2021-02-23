William A. Lebert

DOUGLAS - William A. Lebert, 84, of Douglas, Wyoming died Saturday, February 6, 2021; formally of Salina, Kansas, born December 26, 1936 to Alvin and Doris Lebert. Bill attended Brookville High School later attended Brown Mackey College of Business in Salina where shortly after he started his long career in financial banking. September 1958 he married Kay Helen Armstrong together they had two children, Susan and Rodney.

In 2001 a large storm destroyed their home in Hoisington, KS, and then the couple relocated to Esterbrook,WY, where they stayed until health problems forced them off the mountain.

Bill is survived by his son, Rodney (Lori) Lebert of Douglas, WY and Susan (Larry) Aiken of Lawrence, KS; one sister, Elizabeth (Jim) Cole of Salina, KS; three grandchildren, Cody and Ryan Lebert and Jacob Aiken; several nieces and nephews and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Kay.

A visitation and funeral services will be held in Salina, Kansas with burial at the Prairie Mound Cemetery.

