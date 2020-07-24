WORLAND -- William Ala, 82, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Service information
Jul 26
Vigil Service
Sunday, July 26, 2020
6:00PM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
1099 Charles Ave.
Worland, WY 82401
Jul 27
Funeral Liturgy
Monday, July 27, 2020
9:00AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
1099 Charles Ave.
Worland, WY 82401
Jul 28
Committal
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
11:00AM
Wyoming Memorial Gardens
7430 W Yellowstone Hwy
Casper, WY 82604
