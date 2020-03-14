YUMA, Ariz.— William “Bill” Jacobson, 92, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away February 27, 2020. Bill was born and raised in Wagner, Montana. He spent two years in the Army in California as a Military Police Officer. He returned to Malta and married Mildred (Millie) Munsinger in 1954 and began his career in construction. The couple moved to Casper in 1965 where they raised their family of seven children.

Bill and Millie moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to be close to their son, John, and his family. Bill became an excellent golfer and played the game throughout his retirement. Bill and Millie moved to Yuma in 2004. Bill sadly lost his wife to breast cancer in July 2010. Bill gardened all of his life and was particularly proud of his tomatoes and kohlrabies. Until his death, Bill played pool almost daily with friends in his neighborhood. In his last few years, his son, Bryce, lived with him and provided companionship and support which allowed Bill to have an active and full life until his death. Bill shared his knowledge and skills freely and he had high expectations. His family values the lessons that he taught them and he will be truly missed.