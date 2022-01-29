CASPER—William “Bill” Young was born in March of 1926 near West Chester, Pennsylvania, a member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). His father was teaching at Westtown School, a Quaker boarding school. In 1936, his parents started working on service projects with the purpose of easing the challenges of poor people in the South. He returned to Westtown for his high school years, but on graduation in 1944, he was drafted—three times, twice during and after WWII, and once during the Korean “police action”. Quakerism being a traditional peace church, he became a Conscientious Objector, serving in Civilian Public Service the first time he was drafted, going to jail the second time, and choosing alternative service in the early 50’s, as he had children by then. When asked what he was most proud of in his life, he said it was his conscientious objection or civil disobedience. When interviewed by the Lewiston (ID) Tribune in 2017, he said, “Isn’t it alright to refuse to kill people if you don’t want to?”

He completed his electrical engineering degree from Swarthmore College in 1957, by which time he had married Elizabeth Riker and had three young children. He chose a job in public service, with the Bureau of Reclamation in Casper, Wyoming working with hydropower. Later, when the Bureau was launching a study of wind power in Medicine Bow, he led that project for the last five years of his time with the Bureau. When the U.S. government under Ronald Reagan decided not to study wind power anymore, he purchased the huge machine for $20,000. The generator failed spectacularly, but he continued to advocate for wind power on the high plains of Wyoming, eventually becoming president and half owner of Wyoming Wind Power.

He was an important part of the social and environmental conscience of Wyoming, writing many letters to the editor and co-founding a chapter of the NAACP in Casper.

From 1970 on, his property on the west end of Casper Mountain was Bill’s long term project. He recycled a government house and lived there when he wasn’t in Medicine Bow working on his wind project. He developed a water system with the artesian springs there, raised a garden, a few cattle and fruit trees. He never failed to enjoy the view across the Platte River, the stars and planets at night, and the eagles circling as they soared to roost at the mouth of Jackson Canyon. He later donated that eagle roost area to the Nature Conservancy.

As Bill aged into his 80’s, he moved to Moscow, Idaho to be near his daughter Karen. Bill had a wide range of interests in science, art, music, and theater. He nurtured his deep sense of beauty by collecting art prints. Tinkering was also one of his lifelong interests; he repaired everything from watches to road graders to wind generators. He took many beautiful black and white photographs that he developed himself. Music was always important to him, and he read widely. He finally slipped away just before Christmas, 2021, peacefully, with friends beside him.