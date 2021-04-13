 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William "Butch" Robinett
0 comments

William "Butch" Robinett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—William “Butch” Robinett was born November 3, 1944 and passed away March 30, 2021. Butch lived his life according to his own will.

He started out serving in the United States Army and retired from Natrona County Road & Bridge.

He will be dearly missed by his surviving family.

The family is most grateful to the many wonderful people who provided Butch with amazing care, services and friendship during the last four years!

Per William’s request, there will be no services.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why you should eat bananas

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News