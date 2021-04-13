CASPER—William “Butch” Robinett was born November 3, 1944 and passed away March 30, 2021. Butch lived his life according to his own will.

He started out serving in the United States Army and retired from Natrona County Road & Bridge.

He will be dearly missed by his surviving family.

The family is most grateful to the many wonderful people who provided Butch with amazing care, services and friendship during the last four years!

Per William’s request, there will be no services.