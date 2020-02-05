William C. Vandeventer

CASPER – Retired businessman Bill Vandeventer died at the Central Wyoming Hospice Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from complications of heart disease. He was 83.

He was born June 8, 1936, in Pittsburgh PA to Jay C. and Emma (Brown) Vandeventer. His father, a petroleum engineer, moved the family to Texas, where Bill graduated from Midland (TX) High School in 1954. He earned a BS degree in geological engineering at the University of Oklahoma, an MBA from the University of Texas, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Army Reserves.

On Aug. 15, 1959, Bill married high school sweetheart Carolyn Petering in Midland, and began his career as a West Texas oilfield engineer with Conoco. They had three daughters before transferring to Casper in 1972.

In 1975, Bill joined Kirkwood Oil & Gas in Casper, then struck out on his own in 1982, starting ProVal Inc., and EnviroEngineering, an asbestos removal company. He retired in 2015 at age 79.

His beloved wife Carolyn died in 2009 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease—five months short of their 50th wedding anniversary.