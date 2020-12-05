William Charles Erickson

CASPER—Lifelong Casperite William Charles “Chuck” Erickson, 87, died of natural causes while sleeping the morning of November 26, 2020.

Chuck was welcomed into this world on December 30, 1932 by his parents Erick William and Alma (Telander) Erickson and his adoring older sisters Arlene Julia and Lillian Marie. Chuck was anxious to tell any listener that he won first place in “The Most Beautiful Baby” contest when he was a toddler. He had a Norman Rockwell life as a boy fishing, playing ball, catching frogs, riding his bike and returning home when the street lights came on. As youngsters the girls once tied their “precious brother” to a tree and attempted to burn him at the stake, and we know they wrote “Charles is a sap” on their checkerboard that we still use today.

After graduating from NCHS Chuck enlisted in the US Army and served in Japan during the Korean conflict. Upon his return he worked in retail, eventually owning his own store, Woods for Men in downtown Casper. Needless to say, he was a sharp dresser.