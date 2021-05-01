DOUGLAS—William Clyde Lindmier was born February 3, 1926, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, passed away on April 22, 2021. His death occurred in Douglas, Wyoming at the age of 95 where he had resided.

His parents were William Clyde Lindmier, Sr. and Mabel Tallman Lindmier. The family moved to Wyoming in 1916 where they homesteaded near Lost Springs. The senior Lindmier moved to Douglas, Wyoming and began a plumbing business in 1938.

William served with the U.S. Navy in World War II between 1944 and 1946. In May 1947, he began work on the Burlington Route Railroad as a fireman until November of that year. He loved railroading but said that it reminded him too much of the navy. He joined his father’s Douglas Plumbing and Heating Company where he remained until 1963 when he started Bill’s Plumbing. When he retired from his plumbing business Bill and Irene moved to Harris Park where they enjoyed many years.

He married Irene V. Manning on June 23, 1948 in Douglas, Wyoming. To that marriage three children were born, Robert W., Thomas A., and Jeffrey L. Lindmier.

Survivors include his youngest brother, David Lindmier and his wife Virginia; sons, Robert (Dorothy) Lindmier, Thomas (Connie) Lindmier, and Jeffrey (Cindy) Lindmier; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.