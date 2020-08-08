× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS—A graveside service will be held for William Dean “Bill” Lisco, 56, at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Frank Wiederrecht of The Gathering officiating.

Bill passed peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Bill was born Monday, November 11, 1963 in Denver, Colorado the son of Carroll Jay “Corky” Lisco and Evelyn Jean (Tupps) Lisco.

The youngest of four children, Bill was raised on the family farm outside of Bennett, Colorado. In 1977, the family moved to the ranch near Douglas, Wyoming. Bill completed his education in Douglas and graduated from the Douglas High School in 1982.

He continued his education at the University of North Dakota where he received a bachelor degree in Aviation Management. While at UND, Bill excelled in his field and received Top 5% Commendation for Flight Instruction, an honor not easily achieved.

After graduation, Bill took a position with Lake Mead Air and quickly moved into the Chief Pilot position, overseeing their entire operation of scheduling, assignments, and pilot supervision.