DOUGLAS—A graveside service will be held for William Dean “Bill” Lisco, 56, at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Frank Wiederrecht of The Gathering officiating.
Bill passed peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado after a two-year battle with leukemia.
Bill was born Monday, November 11, 1963 in Denver, Colorado the son of Carroll Jay “Corky” Lisco and Evelyn Jean (Tupps) Lisco.
The youngest of four children, Bill was raised on the family farm outside of Bennett, Colorado. In 1977, the family moved to the ranch near Douglas, Wyoming. Bill completed his education in Douglas and graduated from the Douglas High School in 1982.
He continued his education at the University of North Dakota where he received a bachelor degree in Aviation Management. While at UND, Bill excelled in his field and received Top 5% Commendation for Flight Instruction, an honor not easily achieved.
After graduation, Bill took a position with Lake Mead Air and quickly moved into the Chief Pilot position, overseeing their entire operation of scheduling, assignments, and pilot supervision.
During this time, Bill was also employed by Western Kansas Groundwater Management where he was a pilot for the Western Kansas Weather Modification program. His primary responsibility was cloud seeding, a tool to help mitigate hail damage and protect crop yields.
In 1992, Bill’s aviation experience secured him a position as First Officer with Grand Airways in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bill co-piloted a SA-227 Fairchild Metroliner, a 19-passenger aircraft. Bill received many commendations for his ability to maneuver high density air traffic out of LAX and unique weather patterns out of the Grand Canyon Airport. Under Grand Airways employment, Bill was issued a certificate of merit from the Federal Aviation Administration pertaining to a mid-air event involving a mechanical failure in the tail section of the aircraft. Bill and the Captain successfully maneuvered the aircraft to a safe landing, 18 souls were spared that day.
Bill eventually found his back to the ranch outside of Douglas. He continued flight instruction in the area and was an active board member of the Converse County Airport Board until his passing. Bill enjoyed many friendships made in the community and the serenity of ranch life.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Lisco, on January 28, 2010.
He is survived by his father, Corky Lisco, of Douglas; brother, Dan (Cindy) Lisco of Boulder, Colorado; sister, Susan (David) Jestes of Douglas; brother, Richard “Dick” Lisco of Douglas; eight nieces and nephews; and six grand-nieces and nephew.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bryant Jestes, Nathan Jestes, Jason Manikowski, JC Forgey, Jordan Lisco, Taylor Lisco, and Tanner Burgener
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Lisco and Jay Paice, active military.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial to the Converse County Cancer Association in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.
