RAWLINS—William Dean Parsons, 80, passed away in Central Wyoming Hospice on January 7, 2020 following complications from a stroke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Harry Parsons and Ida Martha Hammell.

Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara W. Clark Parsons: sisters, Joyce Klabunde (Dick), and Gwen Black Becker; daughter, Barbara Lee Brophy (Jay); son, William Eugene Parsons (Tami); and daughter, Beverly Marie Theresa Wilts (Ron); granddaughters, Calista Marie Selby (Edward), Emily Brophy, Faith Wailes (Don), and Tawni Wollard (Andrew); and grandsons, Nicholas Stuckert (Ines), Joe Parsons, and George (Amanda) Rowe; great-grandchildren, Briella Selby, Kieran Selby, Olivia Parson, Ian Hanson, Abram Wailes, Elizabeth Wailes, Lauren Rowe, Brady Rowe and Evan Rowe.

Bill was born in Wheatland, Wyoming. He spent his childhood years in Wheatland, Caldwell, Idaho and Laramie, Wyoming. After high school and marriage to Barbara in Laramie, he was in the United States Navy from June of 1956 to January 1960 where he was a highly classified, guided missile technician.

He graduated from the University of Wyoming and later received his Masters in Mathematics from Washington State at Pullman Washington.

