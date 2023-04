CASPER — William Deen Johnson, age 78, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023. A memorial service will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the VFW Memorial Post, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail, Casper, WY 82601. Arrangements by Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions.