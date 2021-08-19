William George "Bill" Cardran, Jr

CASPER - Bill was born on May 3, 1971 in Huntington Beach, CA and passed August 16, 2021. He moved to Casper, WY in 1982 with his family.

He has worked in the oilfield and drove big rigs most of his life. Presently he worked for DJ Express out of the Casper, WY terminal office.

Bill was a successful hunter and fisherman when he was young. He enjoyed riding his Harley in his leisure time.

He has many friends and family that will miss his sense of humor and his infectious laugh. He was always available and willing to help others.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Christina Cardran-Wirtala.

He is survived by his mom and dad, William Cardran, Sr. and Lou Cardran; nieces and nephews, Ashlee Wirtala, Chasee Wirtala, Patrice Nicholson and Robert Elswick; brother-in-law, Sean Wirtala: uncles and aunts, Devan Freed, Julie Freed-Hanson, Mike Hanson, Harold "Dean" and Janice Williams; and several wonderful cousins.

Cremation has taken place by Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home. Per his wishes no services will take place.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to: Bill Cardran, 1655 Bellaire Dr., Casper, WY 82604 to help with funeral costs.