CASPER—William H. “Bill” Jones, 89, of Casper, passed away on January 9, 2022. He was born August 17, 1932 in Buffalo, WY to Henry and Elva Jones. Bill graduated from Buffalo High School in 1950. He married Sara “Mickey” Brannan on April 27, 1964.

He joined the Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1956, serving much of that time in Japan. Upon his return to Wyoming, he spent a short time looking for work eventually picking up a ‘dirty’ job with Stafford Well Service in Linch cleaning out tanks. What might have broke some, turned into a career lasting until his retirement in 1994. He had a strong work ethic, loyalty and dedication that was unrivaled. Some say he had forgotten more about the oil field than most will ever know. He had that same loyalty and dedication to his family.

Bill and Mickey cherished their time in Linch, where they lived for the majority of their married life, making many great friends and memories along the way. They relocated to Casper upon retirement in 1994. His love for Mickey was evident through their entire marriage. He was a devoted, loving and patient caregiver to her in her final years. Mickey preceded him in death in 1998.

His dry, quick sense of humor was usually coupled with a twinkle in his eye. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy every evening, knowing most of the answers. His favorite fall activity was watching Wyoming Cowboys football. He loved to fish, spend time with his family and was an avid reader.

He was an incredible cook, baker, and pickler. His Christmas candy was legendary, which he continued to make through this last year. His yard and garden in Linch were a huge source of pride, along with his roses, although he had a hard time getting a garden to produce as well in Casper.

Bill is survived by his children: Kathy (Dewey) Izzard of Gillette, Vickie (Joe) Knapp of Pine Haven, Dick Brannan of Great Falls, MT, Chip Jones of Gillette and Tandi (Adam) Rinker of Casper. He is also survived by his sisters, Elva Jean Moore and Beverly Clarke, both of Casper and brother, Wilbur Jones of Kaycee; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

At Bill’s request, there will be no service.