CASPER—William H. Mortimer, of Casper, passed away December 22, 2020.

Bill was born June 18, 1940 to Harold and Caroline Thompson Mortimer of Green River. He graduated from Green River High School in 1958 and the University of Wyoming in 1962 with a degree in Range Management.

It was also in 1962 he married his beloved wife of 58 years, Kathleen Dvorak Mortimer. Bill took a job in Pinedale to begin his 42 year long career of service with the Bureau of Land Management and the United States Government.

Bill served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965 and was stationed in Virginia where their first son, Gregory, was born on a Marine Base in a Navy hospital. After his discharge the family moved to Casper, then to Worland, Riverside, CA, Barstow, CA, and back to Casper. During this time, three more sons were born, James, Christopher, and Jonathan. Bill took his boys backpacking and fishing for many summers in the Wind River Mountains. He coached youth baseball, served as president of the Babe Ruth Baseball League for many years. He also supported his boys through Boy Scouts and the NCHS Booster Club.