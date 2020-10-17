William Irvin “Bill” Crump

Bill was a gregarious people person and loved to share his life with others. Competitive cribbage games, playing poker with the boys of the Squaw Creek Culture Club, hunting, fly fishing on many rivers around the world, and horse pack trips into the high country, were just a few of the many joys in his life. Family outings were always fun as Bill was an excellent flint knapper and loved planting his “homemade” arrowheads in places where the kids could find them during one of their many scavenger hunts. Bill loved to read and was a collector of many fine books of western history as well as Wyoming history. Most of all, he loved the ranch life and his family. He is missed by many and remembered by all. May he rest in Peace.