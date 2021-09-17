William John “Bill” Thomson, II

He was born William John Thomson II on August 12, 1943 in Medford, Oregon to Keith and Thyra Thomson. Attending elementary school in Cheyenne, his spent his secondary education years in the Washington D.C. area where he lived while his father served on behalf of Wyoming in the U.S. Congress. He graduated from Walt Whitman High School in Bathesda, Maryland and returned home to attend the University of Wyoming. It is here, that in 1968 he received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Wyoming College of Law, where he was also the recipient of the Watt Brothers Scholarship for outstanding law students. Upon graduation, he was back in Washington D.C. as the Legislative Assistant to Senator Cliff Hansen. It was during this time that he met and fell in love with his life partner, Toni (Etchepare) Thomson. Upon their engagement, once again, he returned to Wyoming where he was appointed the U.S. Department of the Interior Field Solicitor for Wyoming. Bill and Toni were married on April 20, 1974 and soon after, he began his law partnership with Perry Dray. Together, they practiced law for over 40 years, many under the name Dray, Thomson, Dyekman. It was during these years that Bill formed many lifelong friendships among both clients and colleagues, not only in the practice of law but also in the advocacy of public policy, of which he had great passion and proudly executed alongside his daughter Laura Lewis through their partnership in the Thomson Group LLC.