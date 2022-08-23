William Louis Bayert passed away suddenly on August 21, 2022. He was born November 13, 1961 in Laramie, WY to MaryAnn Bayert (Burton). He grew up in several towns in Wyoming and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1980. He settled in Bakersfield, CA, where his daughter, Melody, was born. He worked for many years in the oilfields in California and throughout the Rocky Mountains. Melody was his pride and joy, as were his grandsons, Lincoln and Walker.

Billy was known for his love of music and playing the trumpet. He was the soprano soloist for the Casper Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps. While in high school, he won the Stars of Tomorrow contest in Wyoming. He enjoyed singing, performing, arranging music, and playing in worship bands.

He is survived by his wife, Liz Bayert; daughter, Melody (Sam) Mehrtens and grandsons: Lincoln and Walker; his mother, MaryAnn Burton; his brothers: Jim Burton, Dave Bayert, Jeff Bayert, Barry Bayert, Kristofer Burton, and Caleb Burton. He was preceded in death by his dad, A.M. “Bud” Burton and brother, Jon Bayert.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Hulett, Wyoming with a graveside service to follow at Moore Hill Cemetery. A reception will be at First Baptist Church starting at 3:30 p.m.