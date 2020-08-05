William Louis “Bill” Grant

CASPER—William Louis Grant, “Bill,” affectionately known as Mr. Nice, passed away in his home, August 1, 2020. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, October 18, 1942.
Bill loved his family and his work. He enjoyed working so much he even tried to retire, twice. He was a great man of many talents and hobbies with infectious laughter that would fill a room. His sense of humor and jokes were often funnier to him than anyone else. Always ready to lend a hand along with a few opinions. He is deeply loved.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; six children, Lesa Brown (Russell), Perry Grant (Vanda), Lori Flor (Todd), Robert Grant (Amanda), Lynette Grant (Don Haines), and Lindsey Grant; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carolyn Brown (Robert) and Jeannie McDowell (George).
Visitation is Friday, August 7, Bustards Funeral Home, 6-8 p.m. Memorial services are Saturday, August 8, 10 am, Highland Park Community Church.
