William Orville “Bill” Cunningham

CASPER—William Orville “Bill” Cunningham, age 38, of Casper, passed away March 21, 2020. William was born August 21, 1981 in Warren, Michigan to Thomas Cunningham and Maggie Boring.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley and Herbert Cunningham and Magdalene and William Weiter.

He is survived by his son, Grayson Cunningham; mother; father; sister, Sheri (Clay) Mead; brother, Jamison Cunningham; former wife, Katy Cunningham; and his beloved dog, Oliver.

No services will be held at this time.

To leave a special message for Bill’s family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.