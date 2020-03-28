William Orville “Bill” Cunningham
CASPER—William Orville “Bill” Cunningham, age 38, of Casper, passed away March 21, 2020. William was born August 21, 1981 in Warren, Michigan to Thomas Cunningham and Maggie Boring.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley and Herbert Cunningham and Magdalene and William Weiter.
He is survived by his son, Grayson Cunningham; mother; father; sister, Sheri (Clay) Mead; brother, Jamison Cunningham; former wife, Katy Cunningham; and his beloved dog, Oliver.
No services will be held at this time.
