William Orville "Bill" Cunningham
View Comments

William Orville "Bill" Cunningham

{{featured_button_text}}
William Orville "Bill" Cunningham

William Orville “Bill” Cunningham

CASPER—William Orville “Bill” Cunningham, age 38, of Casper, passed away March 21, 2020. William was born August 21, 1981 in Warren, Michigan to Thomas Cunningham and Maggie Boring.

Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley and Herbert Cunningham and Magdalene and William Weiter.

He is survived by his son, Grayson Cunningham; mother; father; sister, Sheri (Clay) Mead; brother, Jamison Cunningham; former wife, Katy Cunningham; and his beloved dog, Oliver.

No services will be held at this time.

To leave a special message for Bill’s family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News