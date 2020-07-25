WORLAND—Funeral Liturgy for William Patrick “Bill” Ala, 82, will be celebrated on July 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Worland, Wyoming, at the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, by Father Robert Rodgers. Rite of Committal will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. July 28, 2020 at Wyoming Memorial Gardens in Casper, Wyoming. A Vigil for the deceased will be recited on July 26, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Worland, Wyoming.