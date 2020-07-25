William Patrick “Bill” Ala
View Comments

William Patrick “Bill” Ala

{{featured_button_text}}
William Patrick “Bill” Ala

William Patrick “Bill” Ala

WORLAND—Funeral Liturgy for William Patrick “Bill” Ala, 82, will be celebrated on July 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Worland, Wyoming, at the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, by Father Robert Rodgers. Rite of Committal will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. July 28, 2020 at Wyoming Memorial Gardens in Casper, Wyoming. A Vigil for the deceased will be recited on July 26, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Worland, Wyoming.

William died on July 22, 2020 at the Washakie Medical Center.

Bill is survived by his wife, Donna; sister, Rosie Boorsma; five children; ten grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Veile Mortuary and Newcomer Casper Chapel are assisting with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of William Ala as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News