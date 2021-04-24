 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Richard “Bill” Vollman
0 comments

William Richard “Bill” Vollman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS—William Richard “Bill” Vollman, 99, died Wednesday, April 21 2021, in Douglas. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Upper Ag Building on the Wyoming State Fairground with Pastor Bill Williamson of the First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery with military honor accorded by the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and the United States Navy Funeral Honors.

Mr. Vollman served in the U.S. Navy

Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News