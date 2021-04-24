DOUGLAS—William Richard “Bill” Vollman, 99, died Wednesday, April 21 2021, in Douglas. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Upper Ag Building on the Wyoming State Fairground with Pastor Bill Williamson of the First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery with military honor accorded by the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and the United States Navy Funeral Honors.