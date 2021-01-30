VICTORIA, Tex.—William W. “Bill” Weber, born July 31, 1921 in Dewitt County, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2021. While attending high school in Cuero, Texas he met his future wife Wanda Phillips. They were married on May 6, 1941 and were married for 78 years prior to Wanda’s passing in August 2019.

Surviving Bill are his daughter, Carolyn Elliott, and son, Randy Weber. Also, he had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was loved by all.

Bill served as an Elder in the Presbyterian Church for almost 60 years. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII.

After making his home in Casper, Wyoming he retired from Marathon Oil Co. in 1981.

He and wife, Wanda, moved to Victoria, Texas where he fished with best friend, Fred Junkin, for over 20 years. He enjoyed his afternoon naps and was well known for saying, “I wonder what I’m going to do on my day off today.” He will be missed by all.