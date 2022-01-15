MOORCRFOT—Willis A. “Bill” Hughes, of Moorcroft died January 12, 2022, at the age of 100, at The Legacy Living & Rehabilitation Center, in Gillette.

Born at his family home in Moorcroft, he is survived by his son, Douglas Bryan Hughes; daughter-in-law, Virginia “Lee” Hughes; grandsons, Dr. Kyle (Heidi) Hughes of Arvada, Colorado, Dr. Jordan (Holly) Hughes of Lafayette, Colorado; and Dr. Shelby Hughes, Laramie, Wyoming; great-granddaughter, Lily and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will occur this summer.

Memorials can be made to West Texas Trail Museum, Moorcroft Wyoming, Moorcroft Presbyterian Church, or a recipient of your choice. Condolences may be sent to Doug Hughes family, 6371 South Palo Blanco Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118.

