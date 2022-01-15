 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willis A. “Bill” Hughes

  • 0
Willis A. “Bill” Hughes

MOORCRFOT—Willis A. “Bill” Hughes, of Moorcroft died January 12, 2022, at the age of 100, at The Legacy Living & Rehabilitation Center, in Gillette.

Born at his family home in Moorcroft, he is survived by his son, Douglas Bryan Hughes; daughter-in-law, Virginia “Lee” Hughes; grandsons, Dr. Kyle (Heidi) Hughes of Arvada, Colorado, Dr. Jordan (Holly) Hughes of Lafayette, Colorado; and Dr. Shelby Hughes, Laramie, Wyoming; great-granddaughter, Lily and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will occur this summer.

Memorials can be made to West Texas Trail Museum, Moorcroft Wyoming, Moorcroft Presbyterian Church, or a recipient of your choice. Condolences may be sent to Doug Hughes family, 6371 South Palo Blanco Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118.

Please visit www.walkerfuneralgillette.com to send condolences to the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tips for taking better smartphone photos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News