Willis Wayne Burke

Willis and Caroline became community leaders in the Salt Creek area. He was Scout Master of the Boy Scout Troop. The Scout Troop held an Annual Christmas Tree Sale which took place in the Burke’s yard.

In 1982, he and Caroline became partners in Go Electric, Inc., an electrical contracting company. They helped successfully operate that business for five years. Then in 1987 they started Wyoline Electric Supply, Inc., an electrical wholesaler, located in Casper and later in Gillette. They sold WyoLine in 2001 and retired to Story, WY.

Willis was a member of the Elks and Lions Clubs, a third and fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and active member of Our Lady of the Pines, Catholic Church.

Willis will be remembered for his ability to talk to anyone at any time, his strong work ethic, and his love for his family.

Willis enjoyed fishing and hunting and playing cards which, he did at lunchtime for most of his life. He could be found many days of his retirement tending to the lawn, chopping wood, or puttering in the shop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elwanda Burke; brothers, Richard, and Shannon Burke; his grandparents, Duke and Sarah (Davis) Bandy and Stanley and Ida Mae (Hill) Burke.