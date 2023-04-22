On Thursday, April 13 of 2023, the world lost a magnificent human being. Wilma Jean Moore (nee Leiber), 99, left us to join her late husband of 57 years, Frank Marion Moore.

Survivors include daughters: Cheryl Ann Moore; Nancy J.M. (Peter) Guernsey; and Diane Cay Moore; grandchildren: Shae Lyn Binfet; Jeremy (Liz) Binfet; Justin (Alaina) Binfet; and John (Jesse) Binfet; great-grandchildren: Jacob Binfet; Joseph Binfet; and Memphis Frank Binfet; several nieces and nephews, and many friends and acquaintances.

We remember Wilma as a generous, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was an inspired organist and soloist in church and civic choirs. Wilma was a member of the Presbyterian church. She was also a prolific seamstress, needle worker, and gardener.

Wilma was a member of numerous organizations and clubs. She was an avid bowler, player of sports and games, shopping, camping, and fishing. She was a world traveler with lifetime friends.

The family is planning a mid-summer memorial reunion.

Memorials may be made to Seton House, Shepherd of the Hills, or Rescue Mission in Wilma’s name.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper.