You have free articles remaining.
NEWCASTLE - Wilma (Trail) Japp, 96, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
To send flowers to the family of Wilma Japp, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Meridian Mortuary
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
Guaranteed delivery before Wilma's Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Meridian Mortuary
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
Guaranteed delivery before Wilma's Funeral Service begins.