Idaho Falls, Idaho—Wyatt Christopher Maser passed away May 18, 2020 in the line of duty while serving the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho Falls, Idaho. For his sacrifice, Wyatt was awarded the Purple Heart and the Medal of Honor posthumously.

Wyatt was born April 19, 1997 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to Christopher Michael Maser and Sandra Lorene Reid Arnold. Wyatt grew up in Casper, Wyoming where he attended schools and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 2014. Wyatt served in the United States Air Force from 2015 to 2018. While stationed in Germany, Wyatt met his best friend, soul mate and love of a lifetime Paige Michelle Shaw.

After returning stateside, Wyatt and Paige were married October 13, 2018 and their greatest adventure and joy of his life, Morgan Emily was born on August 1, 2019. Wyatt graduated from the Idaho Law Enforcement Academy just days after Morgan’s arrival. He truly had the life of his dreams.