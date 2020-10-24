Wyoma Jean McCoy

CASPER—Jean was reunited with her late husband, Don, on October 20, 2020, at the age of 94. Jean was born in Casper on November 2, 1925 to Learoy and Clifford Kidd.

She attended school in Casper, graduating from NCHS. During WWII, she helped as a “Rosie the Riveter” at the Casper Army Air Field.

Jean followed her music career dreams to Oklahoma and Texas, sharing the stage with music greats such as Big Bandleader “Tex” Beneke, Doris Day, and Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.

Jean married Don McCoy on July 14, 1946, and started her next chapter in life as a wife and mother of three sons.

She had a passion for fashion, beauty, and home decor, owning Beachcomber Salon and Rickshaw Designery. Her show stopping glamour is fondly remembered as we picture her sitting at the reception desk at Bradley Beauty in Eastridge Mall.

She kept her love of music throughout her life, making up songs for any occasion, or singing requests at the “drop of a hat”. Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Don.