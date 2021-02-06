CASPER—Zachary Garrett “Zach” Knigge, age 29, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on January 29, 2021 in Casper.

Zach was born in Casper, Wyoming to Rick and Stephanie Knigge, March 24, 1991. He went to Kelly Walsh High school and finished with a general education diploma.

He worked mostly in oilfield for Melco as a tank cleaning specialist and was trained and certified as a OSHA Hazwoper.

Zach enjoyed the outdoors from BMX racing and snowboarding, to camping and fishing, while surrounding himself with family and friends.

Zach is survived by his son, Lucas Cole Knigge; his father, Rick Knigge; his mother, Stephanie Knigge; brothers, Jason and Josh Knigge; and sisters, Erica Edwards and Kali Knigge. He is also survived by his grandparents, Steve and Beverly Nickson and Sandy Knigge.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave. Casper, WY 82601.