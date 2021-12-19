Kiraly-Lockhart

Caroline Kiraly and Jonathan Lockhart are engaged to marry in June 2022 in Casper, Wyoming.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Robert and Maria Langbein of El Cerrito, California.

The prospective groom is the son of Mike and Dalene Lockhart of Casper.

The bride-elect graduated from Salesian High School in 2008 and California State University, Sacramento in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in communication studies with an emphasis in public relations. She is employed as the office manager at East Bay Paint Center in Albany, California. She has one daughter, Eloise (Ellie), who is 5 years old.

The prospective groom graduated from Natrona County High School in 2004 and the University of Wyoming in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He is currently a land agent for Pacific Gas & Electric in Sacramento, California. The couple reside in Richmond, California and plan to visit Yellowstone National Park for their honeymoon.

