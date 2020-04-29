Longmire Days postponed

BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County’s biggest tourism weekend has been pushed back to August as announced recently by the Longmire Foundation.
According to the foundation, the decision comes as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Wyoming and the country.
“The safety of event attendees, our local community and the actors who so generously donate their time are first and foremost in our minds, and we feel this additional month will give the event the time that may be necessary for large scale events to be possible, according to the rules set forth by the State of Wyoming,” the Longmire Foundation wrote in a statement on the Longmire Days website. “We also feel event attendees may require the extra time to change travel plans and feel safe and secure traveling to Durant (aka Buffalo), Wyoming. We want to see everyone, and we want everyone to be safe.”
The event, which was originally scheduled for July 16-19, has been postponed to Aug. 13-16.
In its announcement, the Longmire Foundation acknowledged that the event may still be canceled entirely, depending on the evolving public health situation around the country and the world.
“We cannot guarantee that the event won’t be canceled at a future time due to the rapidly changing situation,” the foundation wrote.
The annual Longmire Days event, a celebration of Ucross author Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire character and novels, brings approximately 10,000 fans to Buffalo and Johnson County, and they spend about $2 million each year, according to longtime event organizer Jennifer McCormick.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!