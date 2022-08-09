Lottery Aug. 10

Aug. 5
Mega Millions: 2-5-29-64-69-18 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $36,000,000
Aug. 2
Mega Millions: 10-14-25-37-63 Megaplier: 14
Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000
Aug. 8
Powerball: 32-45-51-57-58-12 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
Aug. 6
Powerball: 8-15-46-56-68-3 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Aug. 8
Cowboy Draw: 9-19-24-29-43
Estimated Jackpot: $500,000
Aug. 4
Cowboy Draw: 1-17-25-27-39
Estimated Jackpot: $465,000
Aug. 8
Lucky for Life: 4-21-34-37-48 Lucky Ball: 11
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 7
Lucky for Life: 7-12-31-37-44 Lucky Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 8
2by2: Red 12-13 White 2-17
Top Prize: $22,000
Aug. 7
2by2: Red 6-14 White 7-23
Top Prize: $22,000