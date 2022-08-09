 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery Aug. 10

  • 0

Aug. 5

Mega Millions: 2-5-29-64-69-18 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $36,000,000

Aug. 2

Mega Millions: 10-14-25-37-63 Megaplier: 14

Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000

Aug. 8

Powerball: 32-45-51-57-58-12 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000

Aug. 6

Powerball: 8-15-46-56-68-3 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Aug. 8

Cowboy Draw: 9-19-24-29-43

Estimated Jackpot: $500,000

Aug. 4

Cowboy Draw: 1-17-25-27-39

Estimated Jackpot: $465,000

Aug. 8

Lucky for Life: 4-21-34-37-48 Lucky Ball: 11

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 7

Lucky for Life: 7-12-31-37-44 Lucky Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 8

2by2: Red 12-13 White 2-17

Top Prize: $22,000

Aug. 7

2by2: Red 6-14 White 7-23

Top Prize: $22,000

Tags

