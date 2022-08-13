 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery Aug. 14

  • 0

Aug. 12

Mega Millions: 23-24-50-54-64-3 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $65,000,000

Aug. 9

Mega Millions: 1-8-10- 25-32-13 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $52,000,000

Aug. 10

Powerball: 29-44-59-61-68-19 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000

Aug. 8

Powerball: 32-45-51-57-58-12 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000

Aug. 11

Cowboy Draw: 9-19-24-29-43

Estimated Jackpot: $520,000

Aug. 8

Cowboy Draw: 9-19-24-29-43

Estimated Jackpot: $500,000

Aug. 12

Lucky for Life: 15-26-28-38-42 Lucky Ball: 5

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 11

Lucky for Life: 3-8-15-43-46 Lucky Ball: 6

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 12

2by2: Red 12-23 White 4-23

Top Prize: $22,000

Aug. 11

2by2: Red 20-26 White 12-17

Top Prize: $22,000

