Lottery Aug. 14

Aug. 12
Mega Millions: 23-24-50-54-64-3 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $65,000,000
Aug. 9
Mega Millions: 1-8-10- 25-32-13 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $52,000,000
Aug. 10
Powerball: 29-44-59-61-68-19 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000
Aug. 8
Powerball: 32-45-51-57-58-12 Power play: 2
People are also reading…
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
Aug. 11
Cowboy Draw: 9-19-24-29-43
Estimated Jackpot: $520,000
Aug. 8
Cowboy Draw: 9-19-24-29-43
Estimated Jackpot: $500,000
Aug. 12
Lucky for Life: 15-26-28-38-42 Lucky Ball: 5
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 11
Lucky for Life: 3-8-15-43-46 Lucky Ball: 6
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 12
2by2: Red 12-23 White 4-23
Top Prize: $22,000
Aug. 11
2by2: Red 20-26 White 12-17
Top Prize: $22,000