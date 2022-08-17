Lottery Aug. 18

Aug. 16
Mega Millions: 33-35-41-45-51-1 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $82,000,000
Aug. 12
Mega Millions: 23-24-50-54-64-3 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $65,000,000
Aug. 15
Powerball: 20-24-47-50-63-5 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
Aug. 13
Powerball: 19-24-35-43-62-2 Power play: 10
Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000
Aug. 15
Cowboy Draw: 2-22-27-37-44
Estimated Jackpot: $540,000
Aug. 11
Cowboy Draw: 9-19-24-29-43
Estimated Jackpot: $520,000
Aug. 16
Lucky for Life: 26-33-41-45-46 Lucky Ball: 10
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 15
Lucky for Life: 1-22-26-28-47 Lucky Ball: 13
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 16
2by2: Red 5-7 White 12-18
Top Prize: $22,000
Aug. 15
2by2: Red 7-17 White 12-21
Top Prize: $22,000