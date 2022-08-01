 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery Aug. 2

July 29

Mega Millions: 13-36-45-57-67 Megaplier: 14

Estimated Jackpot: $1,280,000,000

July 26

Mega Millions: 7-29-60-63-66 Megaplier: 15

Estimated Jackpot: $830,000,000

July 30

Powerball: 4-17-57-58-68-12 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000

July 27

Powerball: 1-25-44-55-57-26 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000

July 28

Cowboy Draw: 4-12-23-24-43

Estimated Jackpot: $418,000

July 25

Cowboy Draw: 3-10-11-20-28

Estimated Jackpot: $400,000

July 31

Lucky for Life: 1-7-8-18-38 Lucky Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 30

Lucky for Life: 8-24-33-44-46 Lucky Ball: 6

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 31

2by2: Red 4-19 White 9-20

Top Prize: $22,000

July 30

2by2: Red 3-14 White 4-17

Top Prize: $22,000

