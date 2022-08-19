 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery Aug. 20

  • Updated
  • 0

Aug. 16

Mega Millions: 33-35-41-45-51-1 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $82,000,000

Aug. 12

Mega Millions: 23-24-50-54-64-3 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $65,000,000

Aug. 17

Powerball: 23-28-41-50-55-24 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000

Aug. 15

Powerball: 20-24-47-50-63-5 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000

People are also reading…

Aug. 18

Cowboy Draw: 1-4-5-15-43

Estimated Jackpot: $560,000

Aug. 15

Cowboy Draw: 2-22-27-37-44

Estimated Jackpot: $540,000

Aug. 18

Lucky for Life: 7-13-17-22-25 Lucky Ball: 4

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 17

Lucky for Life: 4-7-27-37-42 Lucky Ball: 15

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 18

2by2: Red 13-18White 3-22

Top Prize: $22,000

Aug. 17

2by2: Red 3-7 White 4-25

Top Prize: $22,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.

Sinkhole opens in east Casper

Sinkhole opens in east Casper

The sinkhole developed near the intersection of Eighth Street and Long Lane, police said. It was likely caused by the recent heavy rains.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News