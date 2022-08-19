Lottery Aug. 20

Aug. 16
Mega Millions: 33-35-41-45-51-1 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $82,000,000
Aug. 12
Mega Millions: 23-24-50-54-64-3 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $65,000,000
Aug. 17
Powerball: 23-28-41-50-55-24 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
Aug. 15
Powerball: 20-24-47-50-63-5 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
Aug. 18
Cowboy Draw: 1-4-5-15-43
Estimated Jackpot: $560,000
Aug. 15
Cowboy Draw: 2-22-27-37-44
Estimated Jackpot: $540,000
Aug. 18
Lucky for Life: 7-13-17-22-25 Lucky Ball: 4
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 17
Lucky for Life: 4-7-27-37-42 Lucky Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 18
2by2: Red 13-18White 3-22
Top Prize: $22,000
Aug. 17
2by2: Red 3-7 White 4-25
Top Prize: $22,000