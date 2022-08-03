 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery Aug. 4

  • 0

Aug. 2

Mega Millions: 10-14-25-37-63 Megaplier: 14

Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000

July 29

Mega Millions: 13-36-45-57-67 Megaplier: 14

Estimated Jackpot: $1,280,000,000

Aug. 1

Powerball: 15-21-31-36-56-16 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $187,000,000

July 30

Powerball: 4-17-57-58-68-12 Power play: 3

People are also reading…

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000

Aug. 1

Cowboy Draw: 17-25-33-42-45

Estimated Jackpot: $445,000

July 28

Cowboy Draw: 4-12-23-24-43

Estimated Jackpot: $418,000

Aug. 2

Lucky for Life: 5-20-24-26-33 Lucky Ball: 17

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 1

Lucky for Life: 1-5-14-14-22 Lucky Ball: 15

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 2

2by2: Red 19-23 White 14-17

Top Prize: $22,000

Aug. 1

2by2: Red 7-19 White 16-24

Top Prize: $22,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News