Lottery July 1

June 28
Mega Millions: 7-12-21-43-55-11 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $333,000,000
June 24
Mega Millions: 1-7-11-25-56-12 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $312,000,000
June 29
Powerball: 8-40-49-58-63-14 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $365,000,000
June 27
Powerball: 11-13-18-30-37-16 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $335,000,000
June 27
People are also reading…
Cowboy Draw: 2-19-27-29-38
Estimated Jackpot: $270,000
June 23
Cowboy Draw: 4-30-32-41-42
Estimated Jackpot: $250,000
June 29
Lucky for Life: 16-17-20-31-42 Lucky Ball: 4
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 28
Lucky for Life: 1-14-38-45-48 Lucky Ball: 5
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 29
2by2: Red 8-15 White 6-11
Top Prize: $22,000
June 28
2by2: Red 7-17 White 1-19
Top Prize: $22,000