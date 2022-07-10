 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery July 11

July 8

Mega Millions: 20-36-61-62-69-20 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $410,000,000

July 5

Mega Millions: 27-31-50-51-61-21 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $370,000,000

July 9

Powerball: 14-22-42-46-52-24 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000

July 6

Powerball: 32-36-49-62-69-13 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000

July 7

Cowboy Draw: 1-5-14-19-35

Estimated Jackpot: $315,000

July 4

Cowboy Draw: 2-10-32-40-45

Estimated Jackpot: $300,000

July 9

Lucky for Life: 14-21-31-35-41 Lucky Ball: 7

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 8

Lucky for Life: 2-20-25-34-43 Lucky Ball: 12

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 9

2by2: Red 4-13 White 12-15

Top Prize: $22,000

July 8

2by2: Red 4-22 White 9-16

Top Prize: $22,000

