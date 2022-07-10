Lottery July 11

July 8
Mega Millions: 20-36-61-62-69-20 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $410,000,000
July 5
Mega Millions: 27-31-50-51-61-21 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $370,000,000
July 9
Powerball: 14-22-42-46-52-24 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000
July 6
Powerball: 32-36-49-62-69-13 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000
July 7
Cowboy Draw: 1-5-14-19-35
Estimated Jackpot: $315,000
July 4
Cowboy Draw: 2-10-32-40-45
Estimated Jackpot: $300,000
July 9
Lucky for Life: 14-21-31-35-41 Lucky Ball: 7
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
July 8
Lucky for Life: 2-20-25-34-43 Lucky Ball: 12
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
July 9
2by2: Red 4-13 White 12-15
Top Prize: $22,000
July 8
2by2: Red 4-22 White 9-16
Top Prize: $22,000