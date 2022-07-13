Lottery July 14

July 12
Mega Millions: 4-7-10-45-64-12 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $410,000,000
July 8
Mega Millions: 20-36-61-62-69-20 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $410,000,000
July 11
Powerball: 4-26-34-37-52-9 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
July 9
Powerball: 14-22-42-46-52-24 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000
July 11
People are also reading…
Cowboy Draw: 2-5-6-20-22
Estimated Jackpot: $345,000
July 7
Cowboy Draw: 1-5-14-19-35
Estimated Jackpot: $315,000
July 12
Lucky for Life: 8-14-23-47-48 Lucky Ball: 9
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
July 11
Lucky for Life: 13-14-20-27-34 Lucky Ball: 8
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
July 12
2by2: Red 1-10 White 3-13
Top Prize: $22,000
July 11
2by2: Red 4-10 White 11-25
Top Prize: $22,000