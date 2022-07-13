 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery July 14

  • 0

July 12

Mega Millions: 4-7-10-45-64-12 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $410,000,000

July 8

Mega Millions: 20-36-61-62-69-20 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $410,000,000

July 11

Powerball: 4-26-34-37-52-9 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000

July 9

Powerball: 14-22-42-46-52-24 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000

July 11

People are also reading…

Cowboy Draw: 2-5-6-20-22

Estimated Jackpot: $345,000

July 7

Cowboy Draw: 1-5-14-19-35

Estimated Jackpot: $315,000

July 12

Lucky for Life: 8-14-23-47-48 Lucky Ball: 9

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 11

Lucky for Life: 13-14-20-27-34 Lucky Ball: 8

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 12

2by2: Red 1-10 White 3-13

Top Prize: $22,000

July 11

2by2: Red 4-10 White 11-25

Top Prize: $22,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News