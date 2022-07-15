Lottery July 16

Mega Millions: 4-7-10-45-64-12 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $410,000,000
Mega Millions: 20-36-61-62-69-20 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $410,000,000
Powerball: 22-23-36-47-63-2 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
Powerball: 4-26-34-37-52-9 Power play: 2
- Wyoming woman arrested in cold case death of baby found in waste pit
- Could Wyoming supply the US with rare earth elements?
- Wildfire burning near Laramie Peak
- Emails show disconnect between school chief's public statements, private guidance
- Editorial board: Schools chief should focus on real problems within education system
- Monday Creek fire grows to nearly 700 acres
- Thirty-two laid off at Sinclair refinery, 55 more jobs to be cut in September
- Hageman breaks fundraising record; Cheney raises $2.9 million
- Former Catholic College CFO sentenced in Lander fraud case
- Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
- Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van in Texas, killing 9, NTSB says
- One injured after oil tank burns in Converse County
- Cheney focuses on Constitution in newest TV ad
- Multiple dead at various California 7-Eleven stores, Prime Day, and more trending topics
- Cheney says Trump tried to contact Jan. 6 witness
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
Cowboy Draw: 8-12-21-35-45
Estimated Jackpot: $360,000
Estimated Jackpot: $345,000
Lucky for Life: 4-14-16-34-39 Lucky Ball: 3
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Lucky for Life: 2-23-28-33-34 Lucky Ball: 11
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
2by2: Red 17-22 White 3-25
2by2: Red 10-20 White 1-5
