Lottery July 27

  • 0

July 22

Mega Millions: 14-40-60-64-66 Megaplier: 5

Estimated Jackpot: $666,000,000

July 19

Mega Millions: 2-31-32-37-70-25 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $555,000,000

July 25

Powerball: 25-37-38-39-65-5 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $130,000,000

July 23

Powerball: 39-41-54-59-62-12 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $119,000,000

July 25

Cowboy Draw: 3-10-11-20-28

Estimated Jackpot: $400,000

July 21

Cowboy Draw: 3-4-12-18-29

Estimated Jackpot: $380,000

July 25

Lucky for Life: 3-27-33-35-45 Lucky Ball: 2

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 24

Lucky for Life: 11-27-37-38-48 Lucky Ball: 16

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 25

2by2: Red 11-23 White 5-17

Top Prize: $22,000

July 24

2by2: Red 2-18 White 1-18

Top Prize: $22,000

