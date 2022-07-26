Lottery July 27

July 22
Mega Millions: 14-40-60-64-66 Megaplier: 5
Estimated Jackpot: $666,000,000
July 19
Mega Millions: 2-31-32-37-70-25 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $555,000,000
July 25
Powerball: 25-37-38-39-65-5 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $130,000,000
July 23
Powerball: 39-41-54-59-62-12 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $119,000,000
July 25
Cowboy Draw: 3-10-11-20-28
Estimated Jackpot: $400,000
July 21
Cowboy Draw: 3-4-12-18-29
Estimated Jackpot: $380,000
July 25
Lucky for Life: 3-27-33-35-45 Lucky Ball: 2
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
July 24
Lucky for Life: 11-27-37-38-48 Lucky Ball: 16
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
July 25
2by2: Red 11-23 White 5-17
Top Prize: $22,000
July 24
2by2: Red 2-18 White 1-18
Top Prize: $22,000