Lottery July 28

July 26
Mega Millions: 7-29-60-63-66 Megaplier: 15
Estimated Jackpot: $830,000,000
July 22
Mega Millions: 14-40-60-64-66 Megaplier: 5
Estimated Jackpot: $660,000,000
July 27
Powerball: 1-25-44-55-57-26 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000
July 25
Powerball: 25-37-38-39-65-5 Power play: 2
People are also reading…
Estimated jackpot: $130,000,000
July 25
Cowboy Draw: 3-10-11-20-28
Estimated Jackpot: $400,000
July 21
Cowboy Draw: 3-4-12-18-29
Estimated Jackpot: $380,000
July 27
Lucky for Life: 4-16-29-34-39 Lucky Ball: 10
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
July 26
Lucky for Life: 5-7-16-38-44 Lucky Ball: 9
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
July 27
2by2: Red 8-11 White 14-17
Top Prize: $22,000
July 26
2by2: Red 5-6 White 2-10
Top Prize: $22,000