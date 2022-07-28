 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery July 28

July 26

Mega Millions: 7-29-60-63-66 Megaplier: 15

Estimated Jackpot: $830,000,000

July 22

Mega Millions: 14-40-60-64-66 Megaplier: 5

Estimated Jackpot: $660,000,000

July 27

Powerball: 1-25-44-55-57-26 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000

July 25

Powerball: 25-37-38-39-65-5 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $130,000,000

July 25

Cowboy Draw: 3-10-11-20-28

Estimated Jackpot: $400,000

July 21

Cowboy Draw: 3-4-12-18-29

Estimated Jackpot: $380,000

July 27

Lucky for Life: 4-16-29-34-39 Lucky Ball: 10

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 26

Lucky for Life: 5-7-16-38-44 Lucky Ball: 9

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 27

2by2: Red 8-11 White 14-17

Top Prize: $22,000

July 26

2by2: Red 5-6 White 2-10

Top Prize: $22,000

