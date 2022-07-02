Lottery July 3

July 1
Mega Millions: 1-27-29-38-62-11 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $360,000,000
June 28
Mega Millions: 7-12-21-43-55-11 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $333,000,000
June 29
Powerball: 8-40-49-58-63-14 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $365,000,000
June 27
Powerball: 11-13-18-30-37-16 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $335,000,000
June 30
Cowboy Draw: 2-8-21-25-41
Estimated Jackpot: $285,000
June 27
Cowboy Draw: 2-19-27-29-38
Estimated Jackpot: $270,000
July 1
Lucky for Life: 13-28-30-36-37 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 30
Lucky for Life: 4-16-19-24-46 Lucky Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
July 1
2by2: Red 8-12 White 8-26
Top Prize: $22,000
June 30
2by2: Red 10-22 White 9-22
Top Prize: $22,000