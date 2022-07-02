 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery July 3

  • 0

July 1

Mega Millions: 1-27-29-38-62-11 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $360,000,000

June 28

Mega Millions: 7-12-21-43-55-11 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $333,000,000

June 29

Powerball: 8-40-49-58-63-14 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $365,000,000

June 27

Powerball: 11-13-18-30-37-16 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $335,000,000

June 30

Cowboy Draw: 2-8-21-25-41

Estimated Jackpot: $285,000

June 27

Cowboy Draw: 2-19-27-29-38

Estimated Jackpot: $270,000

July 1

Lucky for Life: 13-28-30-36-37 Lucky Ball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

June 30

Lucky for Life: 4-16-19-24-46 Lucky Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 1

2by2: Red 8-12 White 8-26

Top Prize: $22,000

June 30

2by2: Red 10-22 White 9-22

Top Prize: $22,000

