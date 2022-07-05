Lottery July 6

July 1
Mega Millions: 1-27-29-38-62-11 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $360,000,000
June 28
Mega Millions: 7-12-21-43-55-11 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $333,000,000
July 4
Powerball: 15-16-24-31-56-4 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
July 2
Powerball: 9-10-37-59-62-26 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
July 4
People are also reading…
Cowboy Draw: 2-10-32-40-45
Estimated Jackpot: $300,000
June 30
Cowboy Draw: 2-8-21-25-41
Estimated Jackpot: $285,000
July 4
Lucky for Life: 5-7-8-15-30 Lucky Ball: 10
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
July 3
Lucky for Life: 20-23-29-41-48 Lucky Ball: 13
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
July 4
2by2: Red 3-15 White 15-16
Top Prize: $22,000
July 3
2by2: Red 15-24 White 10-11
Top Prize: $22,000