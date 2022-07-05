 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery July 6

  • 0

July 1

Mega Millions: 1-27-29-38-62-11 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $360,000,000

June 28

Mega Millions: 7-12-21-43-55-11 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $333,000,000

July 4

Powerball: 15-16-24-31-56-4 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000

July 2

Powerball: 9-10-37-59-62-26 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

July 4

People are also reading…

Cowboy Draw: 2-10-32-40-45

Estimated Jackpot: $300,000

June 30

Cowboy Draw: 2-8-21-25-41

Estimated Jackpot: $285,000

July 4

Lucky for Life: 5-7-8-15-30 Lucky Ball: 10

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 3

Lucky for Life: 20-23-29-41-48 Lucky Ball: 13

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

July 4

2by2: Red 3-15 White 15-16

Top Prize: $22,000

July 3

2by2: Red 15-24 White 10-11

Top Prize: $22,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News