Lottery June 1

May 27
Mega Millions: 3-14-40-53-54-8 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $170,000,000
May 24
Mega Millions: 3-5-6-63-68-25 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $157,000,000
May 29
Powerball: 27-28-51-68-69-22 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $168,000,000
May 28
Powerball: 2-39-50-61-66-15 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $157,000,000
May 30
Cowboy Draw: 5-9-14-17-38
Estimated Jackpot: $1,000,000
May 26
Cowboy Draw: 9-13-30-36-43
Estimated Jackpot: $965,000
May 30
Lucky for Life: 7-24-32-34-36 Lucky Ball: 5
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
May 29
Lucky for Life: 6-15-29-35-38 Lucky Ball: 9
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
May 30
2by2: Red 12-21 White 6-14
Top Prize: $22,000
May 29
2by2: Red 11-26 White 2-18
Top Prize: $22,000