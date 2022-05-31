 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery June 1

  • 0

May 27

Mega Millions: 3-14-40-53-54-8 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $170,000,000

May 24

Mega Millions: 3-5-6-63-68-25 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $157,000,000

May 29

Powerball: 27-28-51-68-69-22 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $168,000,000

May 28

Powerball: 2-39-50-61-66-15 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $157,000,000

May 30

Cowboy Draw: 5-9-14-17-38

Estimated Jackpot: $1,000,000

May 26

Cowboy Draw: 9-13-30-36-43

Estimated Jackpot: $965,000

May 30

Lucky for Life: 7-24-32-34-36 Lucky Ball: 5

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

May 29

Lucky for Life: 6-15-29-35-38 Lucky Ball: 9

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

May 30

2by2: Red 12-21 White 6-14

Top Prize: $22,000

May 29

2by2: Red 11-26 White 2-18

Top Prize: $22,000

